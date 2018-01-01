Alison Brie doesn't bow to pressure to be sexy

Alison Brie has little interest in proving her sexiness, a mentality shared by the creators of her TV series GLOW.

In Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch's Netflix show, Alison stars as lead character Ruth Wilder, a struggling actress who becomes involved in women's wrestling in the mid-'80s.

Alison and her co-stars are often filmed in skimpy leotard costumes, though the Golden Globe nominee is admant that the show never tries to sexualise the cast.

"We work for women and for a show that's so much about our bodies, and yet we're never sexualised. That's not a priority of the show. And it certainly is in sync with how I feel as a person in terms of having little interest in having to prove my own sexiness," she stated to Fashion magazine.

Season two of Glow was released on the subscription streaming service at the end of June (18), much to fans' delight.

Revealing she fought for the role of Ruth, Alison explained that she knew "exactly" how to play her from the get-go.

"I almost can't even define why, but certain things you just read and you're like, this is my role," she said. "Maybe it came from having felt slightly misunderstood in my career - although I still sort of feel that way everywhere outside of GLOW - but I just had this drive to fight for this character, and I knew exactly what I wanted to do with her."

The 35-year-old, who is married to Dave Franco, also opened up about being typecast throughout her career.

"The biggest misconception across the board is that I'm a comedy actress, and it drives me crazy," she sighed. "Which is weird because I don't want to begrudge that title in a way that implies I hate the genre. I don't. I love it! But, to me, there's more to me. There's untapped resources you guys don't even know about."