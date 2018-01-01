Kim Kardashian visits women's prison - report

Kim Kardashian has visited a women's prison in California.

Just weeks after helping win the freedom of Alice Marie Johnson after serving 22 years in prison, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star spent time with a group of prisoners at the California Institution for Women in Corona on Friday (06Jul18), according to TMZ.com.

Kim, who was accompanied by her bodyguards, met one-on-one with 15 female prisoners to discuss their day-to-day lives, and toured the grounds and living quarters.

The 37-year-old reportedly stayed at the facility for several hours, and the visit is part of her mission to create a program to help women adjust to life in the outside world once they are released from prison.

Her visit comes after she successfully convinced President Donald Trump to release Alice Marie Johnson from prison last month.

Kim has been campaigning for Johnson's release since last year, and asked Trump in May to ask that clemency be granted for the 63-year-old, who was put away for a first time non-violent drug crime.

Days later, the president commuted her life sentence, and personally called the KUWTK star to tell her the good news.

Kim revealed she broke down when she told Johnson she would be released following her campaign.

"At first I thought she knew because the news was starting to break and we had to get her on the phone," the mother-of-three said. "She was kind of quiet on the phone and I know her personality enough to know that she would have been screaming, or something.

"And I said, 'Wait, you don't know?' and she said, 'Know what?' and I was like, 'You are going home'. And screams, and cries and we all just cried on the phone."