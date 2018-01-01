Jesse Williams appeals child support payments

Jesse Williams has appealed the $50,000 (£38,000) a month child support payments he has been ordered to pay his ex-wife.

The Grey's Anatomy star split from Aryn Drake-Lee in April, 2017 after almost five years of marriage.

Jesse was granted joint custody of their daughter Sadie, four, and two-year-old son Maceo in March (18), but Aryn filed court papers seeking a steep increase in her monthly support cheques.

The 36-year-old filed documents on Friday (06Jul18) requesting a modification of the payments, and claimed that there was "insufficient evidence" to support that amount, according to TMZ.com.

In the legal documents obtained by the gossip website, Jesse firmly believes he's the victim of an "error in law" and is hoping for a reduction in child support payments.

Last month (Jun18), a judge increased the monthly payments and ordered the actor to write a cheque for $270,000 (£204,800) towards her legal fees.

According to the Daily Mail, Jesse has already paid $110,000 (£83,400) to cover Aryn's court costs, but he has to shell out an additional $160,000 (£121,400), in addition to paying Drake $50,700 (£38,500) a month in spousal support.

In his initial objection to Aryn's increase request, the 36-year-old highlighted the former couple's agreement to not raise their kids in an extravagant manner.

"We agreed that our children should live a simple life without wasting money on extravaganza," he wrote in prior legal filings.

"A constant theme throughout our divorce proceedings has been Aryn marginalising me as a father and frustrating my custodial timeshare with the children. Aryn continues to engage in this type of behaviour and punish me for having a career and working hard to provide for our family."