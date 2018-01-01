Guy Pearce regrets 'handsy' Kevin Spacey comments

Guy Pearce has expressed his "regret" after publicly recalling Kevin Spacey's "handsy" nature while on the set of their 1997 movie L.A. Confidential.

The Australian actor recently hit headlines after sharing his experience of working in close proximity with Spacey on Curtis Hanson's neo-noir crime film, which also starred Russell Crowe, Kim Basinger and Danny DeVito.

"Tough one to talk about at the moment," Guy remarked in a chat with Andrew Denton on Australian talk show Interview last week (03Jul18). "Amazing actor; incredible actor... Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He's a handsy guy."

"Thankfully, I was 29 and not 14," he added, suggesting the disgraced Oscar winner had crossed a line with him on set.

Guy's note about his age at the time was an apparent reference to sexual misconduct allegations Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp made against Spacey in October (17), claiming the 58-year-old pinned him down on a bed back in 1986, when he was just 14 years old.

However, Pearce has faced some criticism over the way he responded to the TV question, and now he is seeking to clarify his comments.

In a statement issued to the Sydney Morning Herald, a representative for Guy explained that "while he was not sexually assaulted, he was made to feel uncomfortable".

"I very much understand that it's too sensitive a topic to be brushed off," Pearce added. "I addressed and handled the situation when it took place, hence my regret at making it public now."

Rapp was the first to go public with accusations of inappropriate behaviour against Spacey, costing the acting veteran his starring role on Netflix drama series House of Cards, while he was also replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott's Getty family kidnapping movie All the Money in the World.

Dozens more men have since also come forward with similar allegations, leading police in London to open investigations into a number of formal complaints, with three more added to the case load last Tuesday (03Jul18).