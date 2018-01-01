Scream fan Dwayne Johnson tried to play it cool with Neve Campbell

Dwayne Johnson pretended not to know the name of Neve Campbell's hit Scream franchise to play it cool when the Skyscraper co-stars met for the first time.

The wrestling icon-turned-Hollywood action man admits he was a huge fan of the actress' performance in the scary movies, but he didn't want to make a fool of himself by divulging that information before the pair had gotten to know each other.

"I love Scream and that was one of the biggest reasons why I was trying not to fan boy out when I first met Neve for the first time," he smiled.

"I kept it really cool, I was like, 'Hey, you kinda did that movie? What's that movie called again? Was that the Yell? Oh no, Scream!'"

Dwayne portrays former FBI agent and amputee Will Sawyer in the new disaster thriller, in which he has to save his loved ones from their home in the tallest skyscraper in Hong Kong after it comes under attack by terrorists.

Skyscraper was written and directed by Johnson's Central Intelligence filmmaker Rawson Thurber, with the hulking star also serving as a producer, and he is thrilled to have Neve play his heroic movie wife after an extended hiatus from major big screen projects following the Scream franchise.

"Neve obviously was amazing in those movies and what a career she's had, and what an honour and a privilege for us that she's making her big screen debut again, reemerging onto the big screen with our movie," he told breakfast show Good Morning America, "and she does a great job of a mama bear who is doing everything she can to protect her babies, and really, what a great job."

The respect and admiration was mutual as the actress, who last reprised her role as Sidney Prescott in 2011's Scream 4, had nothing but good things to say about working with Johnson.

"It's been a blast," she said. "We had such a great time together, so it's been an amazing film to be a part of."