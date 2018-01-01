Robin Wright breaks Kevin Spacey silence

Robin Wright has broken her silence over her disgraced House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey, months after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Netflix was forced to suspend production on the award-winning political drama series after the Oscar winner, who played corrupt U.S. President Frank Underwood on the show, faced a series of accusations levelled against him.

He was sacked after actor Anthony Rapp claimed the 58-year-old Usual Suspects star, then 26, sexually harassed him when he was 14. Since then, numerous accusers have come forward.

Wright, 52, who played Spacey’s formidable wife Claire Underwood, has remained silent about her co-star, refusing to comment on the accusations.

But the actress is set to break her silence in an interview with NBC's Today show on Monday (09Jul18).

In a preview clip, Wright opened up about their professional relationship when quizzed by Savannah Guthrie about Spacey.

"Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle," she explained in the teaser posted on Twitter. "I didn't really - I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is."

Her interview comes after co-star Patricia Clarkson credited Wright for single-handedly enabling House of Cards to return, after production was suspended on the political drama following the fallout of Spacey's alleged behaviour.

"Robin led all of this charge so that people would save their livelihoods because when the show goes away some people don’t get paid,” Clarkson said. “I think it’s gonna be a stunning, stunning new season.”

Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane are among the stars set to appear in the last season of the show, which is due to debut on the streaming service later this year (18).