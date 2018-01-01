Emilia Clarke planning Hollywood break

Emilia Clarke is taking a break from Hollywood now that she's wrapped the final season of Game of Thrones.

Fans of the hit fantasy drama still have nearly a year to wait for the eighth and final season to air, though Emilia and her co-stars, including Kit Harington, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, have now finished filming.

While Emilia has juggled movie roles with her star turn as Dragon Queen Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, she's ready to take a mini-break from acting.

"That's what I am figuring out just now," Emilia told British newspaper Metro on the subject of her future plans.

"It's difficult, people ask me what I will be doing next - I'm like, 'I'd like to have a nap, for a little while!'"

Emilia was recently seen in Star Wars spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story, and has also had lead roles in Me Before You and Terminator Genisys.

And before her hiatus began, she managed to shoot upcoming action thriller Above Suspicion, Phillip Noyce's retelling of a real-life tale that shook the foundations of America's top law enforcement agency, ending in the first-ever conviction of an FBI agent for murder. Jack Huston, Johnny Knoxville and Thora Birch co-star.

And as well as catching up on some much-needed rest, 31-year-old Emilia is also lending her support to Britain's National Health Service (NHS), after being appointed an ambassador for the Royal College of Nursing.

"It's something I've been wanting to throw light on for a number of years," she said. "It's just now, at the end of the show, that I see a chance, I now have a platform that I can actually speak from."