Simon Pegg went to rehab to tackle alcoholism

Simon Pegg ended up in rehab in 2010 during his battle with alcoholism.

The Star Trek actor has previously spoken about his battle with depression, which he used to treat with alcohol. However, Simon, who is now teetotal, has revealed in a candid interview with The Guardian that, at one stage, his substance abuse got so bad that he ended up in the Priory rehab clinic in London.

He recalled how he went to Comic-Con in San Diego, California in 2010 to promote his film Paul and went missing for four days. When Simon got back to the U.K., he stopped off for some drinks between the airport and his home, and that proved to be the final straw for his wife Maureen.

"It was obvious to her... And then I woke up in the Priory," he said. "I got into it. I got into the reasons I was feeling that way. I went into AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) for a while, too."

When asked how self-destructive he had become by that point, he replied: "I don't think I would be here now if I hadn't had help."

The Mission: Impossible actor, who has been sober ever since, even got court orders to stop the press publishing stories about his recovery.

"They were sinking so low as to phoning up where I was and pretending to be my mother to get the story," he recalled, before adding: "I'm not ashamed of what happened. And I think if anyone finds any relationship to it, then it might motivate them to get well. But I am not proud of it either - I don't think it's cool, like I was Mr Rock'n'roll, blackout and all that s**t. It wasn't, it was just terrible."

The British actor pinpoints the start of his "crisis years" as 2006, when he was shooting Mission: Impossible III, but he hid his problem from almost everyone, including his close friend and collaborator Nick Frost.

Describing what addiction is like, Simon explained: "It’s like you have grown a second head and all it wants to do is destroy itself, and it puts that ahead of everything else – your marriage, children, your job."

Simon and Maureen have been married since 2005 and have daughter Matilda, who was born in 2009.