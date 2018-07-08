NEWS Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom rules UK box-office Newsdesk Share with :







The First Purge – Biggest opening of any film in this horror/action franchise which began in 2013. Set on New York’s Staten Island, where for 12 hours no laws apply, it stars Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis and Marisa Tomei.



Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reunite for a thrilling adventure set on Isla Nublar, where a volcano thought to be extinct is about to erupt. Jeff Goldblum rejoins the franchise as chaos theory expert, Dr Ian Malcolm. Now in its 5th week, this is one of the UK’s top ten hits of the last 12 months.



Ocean’s 8 – Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) assembles the perfect all-female crew for an audacious heist at the New York Met Gala. Fantastic cast includes Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson and, as their 150-million-dollar target, Anne Hathaway.



Sicario: Day of the Soldado – Cutting-edge thriller set amidst the war between the drug cartels on the US/Mexico border, reuniting Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin from 2015’s Sicario (meaning ‘Hitman’).



Tag – Comedy about a group of former schoolmates (Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm among them) who reunite from all over the US for an annual game of tag.



Adrift – Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin star as a real-life couple caught in a hurricane as they cross the Pacific in a yacht. Amazing story of resilience against the odds directed by Baltasar (Everest) Kormákur.



Patrick – UK comedy from Mandie Fletcher, director of Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016). Beattie Edmondson stars as Sarah, a young woman who inherits a pug called Patrick, making her life even more chaotic. Great supporting cast includes Jennifer Saunders, Meera Syal, Ed Skrein and Bernard Cribbins.



Hereditary – Toni Collette gives a stunning performance in this flesh-creeping horror film about a family with inherited demons. The feature-film debut of writer/director, Ari Aster, it earned 5-star reviews across the board.



Sanju – Biopic recounting the controversial, enigmatic life of jailed Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, played here by Ranbir Kapoor.



The Beatles: Yellow Submarine 50th Anniversary – Revival of the 1968 animated comedy-adventure in which the Fab Four are recruited to save Pepperland from the music-hating Blue Meanies! The only feature film to be directed by the late George Dunning.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend box-office - Total UK box-office



1 The First Purge – NEW £1,778,157 £1,778,157

2 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom £1,318,104 £36,810,869

3 Ocean’s 8 £837,427 £8,529,286

4 Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado £321,750 £1,462,458

5 Tag £250,517 £1,063,855

6 Adrift £229,898 £979,004

7 Patrick £226,306 £723,318

8 Hereditary £224,003 £5,090,322

9 Sanju £221,424 £938,136

10 The Beatles: Yellow Submarine 50th Anniversary £163,155 £163,155



comScore data up to and including Sunday 8 July 2018 – explore more at launchingfilms.com

