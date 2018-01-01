Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to three additional criminal charges for sexual assault.

The producer was taken into custody by New York authorities in May (18) and indicted on two counts of rape and one for criminal sexual act relating to alleged incidents involving two women in 2004 and 2013.

He was subsequently released on bail and pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry up to 25 years behind bars.

Earlier this month (Jul18), the Oscar winner, 66, was slapped with an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and two counts of predatory sexual assault. He returned to court on Monday (09Jul18), when he again pleaded not guilty.

During the hearing, prosecutors requested for Weinstein to be placed under house arrest in New York, but his lawyer objected, because he lives in Connecticut.

"He's 66 years old with no criminal record," Benjamin Brafman argued.

The judge subsequently decided not to change the terms of Weinstein's previous bail, which requires him to wear an ankle monitor, and request permission before travelling outside of New York and Connecticut, among other rules.

According to Variety, the latest charges stem from an incident involving a third woman, who Weinstein allegedly forced to perform oral sex on him in 2006. If convicted of the new counts, he could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison.

Weinstein has been accused of bullying, harassment, misconduct, and/or rape by over 90 women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, and Salma Hayek, since some of his alleged actions were detailed in exposes published in October (17).

He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, but he is also under investigation in Los Angeles and London.