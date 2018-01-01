Johnny Depp sued over alleged movie set attack

Johnny Depp is reportedly facing a lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a crewmember on the set of his upcoming film City of Lies.

Location manager Gregg 'Rocky' Brooks claims the Pirates of the Caribbean star became violent after he informed the actor that he only had one more chance to shoot a scene in Los Angeles in April, 2017.

According to TMZ, Depp screamed at him, saying, "Who the f**k are you? You have no right to tell me what to do."

He then reportedly punched Brooks in the ribs twice, before yelling, "I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now."

Bodyguards for the 55-year-old, who Brooks claims appeared to be drunk during his tirade, subsequently removed him from the set of the biographical crime thriller, which is based on the murder investigations of rap icons Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

The crewmember is now suing for unspecified damages.

It has been a tough few years for Depp who, in 2017, sued ex-managers Joel and Robert Mandel at The Management Group (TMG) for $25 million (£18.9 million), alleging fraud and negligence, claiming they mishandled his finances and caused him to rack up more than $40 million (£30.25 million) in debt. They responded with their own countersuit, claiming he was to blame because his spending was out of control.

Depp opened up about his dire financial situation in a candid interview with Rolling Stone magazine last month (Jun18), revealing he fell into a deep depression in 2016 as his money issues worsened, all while fighting allegations of domestic abuse during his bitter divorce from his The Rum Diary co-star Amber Heard.

"I was as low as I believe I could have gotten," he said. "The next step was, 'You're going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you're going to leave there with your eyes closed.' I couldn't take the pain every day."