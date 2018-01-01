Julia Louis-Dreyfus relaxing in Hawaii after cancer treatment

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has jetted off to Hawaii to continue her cancer recovery before returning to work next month (Aug18).

The Seinfeld star, who went public with her breast cancer battle last year (17), completed chemotherapy treatment in January (18), and underwent surgery in February (18).

She has been taking it easy ever since, and last week (ends06Jul18), she and her husband, Brad Hall, headed to Hawaii to spend some quality time with friends on the island of Lanai.

Julia has been documenting her vacation on Instagram, and even shared one video clip of herself dancing by the ocean on Saturday (07Jul18).

"Aloha baby!" she captioned the post, in which she seemed to be bouncing back following her cancer crisis.

"You look happy and healthy! Enjoy!" commented on fan, while another also gushed about her glowing appearance, writing, "You look amazing!! So glad you are healthy!!"

Julia, 57, has yet offer an update from her doctors, but in March (18), her Veep co-star Tony Hale confirmed the actress will be ready to start filming the political comedy in August (18).

"She's great!" he told news show Entertainment Tonight of her recovery. "She's going through her own journey, and man, we've been talking off and on. But we're going to be ready to shoot in the summer."

"She's really doing fantastic," Tony smiled.

Filming on the seventh and final season of the hit series, in which Julia stars as U.S. President Selina Meyer, was officially postponed in November (17) to allow the star time to undergo treatment.

Cast and crewmembers are expected to be back on set next month, with the show returning to TV screens for one last run in 2019.