Amber Heard and Vito Schnabel hold hands at Wimbledon

Actress Amber Heard has taken her new romance with Heidi Klum's ex Vito Schnabel to London for a date at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

The Rum Diary beauty was photographed walking hand-in-hand with the art dealer at the annual event over the weekend (07-08Jul18).

Amber embraced the warm temperature by sporting a summery mint green jumpsuit and heels, while Vito sported a light blue shirt and navy pants.

The couple has yet to comment on the budding relationship, but the actress was first linked to Vito in May (18). They have since been spotted together on a few occasions in New York City.

Amber previously dated billionaire Elon Musk following her bitter 2016 marriage separation from Johnny Depp.

The couple first stepped out together in July, 2016, before parting ways in August, 2017.

At the time, Amber and Elon released a joint statement in which they made it clear they had nothing but respect for one another, but the tech mogul subsequently told Rolling Stone he was having a tough time coming to terms with the break-up.

"It hurt bad," he admitted. "She broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think..."

Their chemistry was apparently too strong to deny, and they soon rekindled the romance, only to call it quits once more earlier this year (18). Elon has since moved on with singer Grimes after connecting via social media.

Meanwhile, Vito parted ways with former supermodel-turned-TV personality Heidi Klum in September, 2017 after three years together.