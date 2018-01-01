Eva Longoria returns to work for 'hard' post-pregnancy photoshoot

Actress Eva Longoria has struggled through her first photoshoot after becoming a mother.

The former Desperate Housewives beauty gave birth to her first child, a son named Santiago, on 19 June (18), and on Monday (09Jul18), she revealed she was already back in front of the camera, apparently posing for pictures for an upcoming Hola! USA magazine spread.

She took to Instagram to share a snap of herself embracing her photographer and close pal, Bernardo Doral, while standing on an indoor tennis court.

"First photo shoot after pregnancy!" she captioned the image, in which she was dressed in a black robe.

Eva went on to admit she found it tough juggling motherhood duties while working, but she was grateful to be surrounded by a supportive crew.

"Not gonna lie, this one was hard!" she continued. "Trying to breast feed and work around Santiago's schedule. Couldn't think of better hands to be in than my dear friend @bernardodoral! Thank you for making it as fun as always!!"

"Can't wait for y'all to see the photos!" Eva added.

The star also chose Hola! USA to break the news of her baby boy's birth last month (Jun18), when magazine editors scored the first snap of Santiago, along with a second image of the new mum wearing a necklace featuring his name.

"We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," read a statement from Eva and her husband, Jose 'Pepe' Baston, who she wed in May, 2016.

Eva has since given fans another sneak peek at her infant, posting a sweet shot of mother and baby bonding on Friday (06Jul18).

"Morning cuddles with this angel are the best!" she wrote beside the picture, in which she appeared make-up free.