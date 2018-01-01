Kevin Hart and Will Smith planning to make hometown film fans proud

Kevin Hart and Will Smith have big dreams for their joint film project because they want to make the people of their Philadelphia, Pennsylvania hometown proud.

The Independence Day superstar took to Instagram on Friday (06Jul18) to share a birthday message for the comedian as he turned 39, and shared video footage of himself crashing Kevin's red carpet interview with a reporter for news show Access Hollywood at CinemaCon in 2016.

In the accompanying caption, Will suggested they make a film together before Kevin's next birthday.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star welcomed the idea, and now Kevin has shared a few details about the kind of ideas they are working on. However, they want to make sure the project is a huge success so it represents their "Philadelphia connection".

"Me and Will have had a great relationship for years and I prided myself on never coming to Will with business talk or movie talk (sic)," Hart told U.S. chat show The Talk on Monday (09Jul18). "We've been friends and that Philadelphia connection... If you're from Philadelphia, you support those who have accomplished so much."

"So in our latest conversation, I said, 'Look man, we've never talked about it, but we have to figure out what our thing is and what it's going to be'," Kevin recalled. "He said, 'If we're going to do anything, it can't just be a regular, everyday, run of the mill idea. It has to be big.'"

Poking fun at his short stature, the funnyman continued, "I said, 'Well, I'm only 5'5 so I don't really know how big of an idea you want it to be. Let's just figure it out.' So we've been having conversations back and forth. We're vetting out our ideas, but we're definitely trying to get a movie by 2020."