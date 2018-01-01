Jada Pinkett Smith once battled sex addiction

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has confessed to once facing a difficult struggle with sex addiction.

Will Smith's wife recounted the various battles she faced with different addictions over the years in a new episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.

The star opened up about the troubles overcome by her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who grappled with a dependence on heroin for 20 years while the Girls Trip star was growing up.

"My sort of addictions jump. They jump around," Jada revealed. "When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I'm saying?"

The 46-year-old also confessed to becoming hooked on working out excessively at one point in her life, as well as fighting a booze addiction, which threatened to get out of control.

"I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle," she shared. "And I was like, 'Now hold up. You're in this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem.'"

Smith tackled the issues by modifying her behaviour and learning to control her impulses.

"So I went cold turkey," she added. "That's the thing about me: I can go cold turkey. I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and I can just get obsessed with things. It's not what you're doing but how you're with it. Why you're doing it. It's the behaviour that's attached to it because if you want to have a lot of sex, that's great, but why are you having all that sex? That's what you've got to look at."