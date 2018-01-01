NEWS Billy Dee Williams to reprise role in Star Wars: Episode IX Newsdesk Share with :







Billy Dee Williams is reportedly set to reprise his role as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: Episode IX.



Sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the 81-year-old will be returning to the sci-fi franchise for the first time since 1983’s Return of the Jedi.



Rumours began to swirl regarding his involvement in Episode IX, directed by J.J. Abrams, after Williams was forced to pull out of an appearance at sci-fi convention Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo in Canada, that is set to take place in September (18).



It's been reported that filming will begin in August.



Earlier this year at MegaCon Orlando, where Williams was appearing as a guest, it was revealed the elderly actor had adopted a new health and workout regime.



Williams first played the suave space raconteur in 1980's Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, and made his final onscreen appearance as Calrissian in Return of the Jedi, although he voiced the character in 2014's The Lego Movie.



A representative for the actor has yet to comment.



Donald Glover stepped into Williams' shoes when he played a younger version of Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and said it was one of the highlights of his career.



"My dad, he really grew me up on (Star Wars), so like this is an apex of a lot of feelings, so it's great. To be a part of this family and to be able to play young Lando, a hero of mine, you know, it's the stuff dreams are made of, so I feel really blessed," he said to ET Online back in May.



Episode IX will also star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver, with Keri Russell one of the rumoured new additions to the cast.



The film is set to open in December, 2019.

