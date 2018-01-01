Tyra Banks gets Life-Size 2 co-star

Tyra Banks has unveiled her co-star for Life-Size 2 - and it isn't Lindsay Lohan.

A follow-up to the 2000 Disney television movie, about a doll who comes to life, has been in the works since 2014, with model and sometimes actress Tyra confirming last year (17) that she'd be reprising the role of doll Eve.

While Tyra has always been adamant that Lindsay will also be returning in some way, she's now shared with her Instagram users that Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa has been lined up to star opposite her.

"Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2. It's time y'all! You've waited long enough. I'm so excited to announce who will co-star with Eve 2.0...the magnificently fierce @franciaraisa. See you on @freeform this holiday season! #LifeSize2 #ShineBrightShineFar," Tyra wrote next to an image of her and Francia embracing.

Francia, who donated a kidney to close friend Selena Gomez last year, shared the same image to her own social media followers.

"Cheesin so hard because I get to work with the amazing @tyrabanks on the sequel of one of my favorite childhood movies #lifesize2 #shinebrightshinefar #smizing Look out for it this holiday season on @freeform," she captioned the snap.

According to movie website IMDb, Lindsay is still slated to make a return as Casey Stuart, the protagonist from the original movie, whose doll is transformed into a perfect living woman.

Talking to TVGuide.com shortly after Life-Size 2 was announced, America's Next Top Model creator Tyra outlined plans for an edgier sequel.

"It was my mom that told me I should do Life-Size 2," she shared. "We did three or four versions and then finally, we were like, 'You know what? Eve has grown up now. Let's not do a kiddie movie. Let's do a movie for young adults.' So this is going to be an edgy Eve that you see, an edgy Life-Size 2."