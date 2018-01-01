Roseanne Barr decides against TV interview

Roseanne Barr has backed out of a planned tell-all television interview.

The actress' revived TV series Roseanne was canned by ABC network executives in late May (18) after she posted an offensive message on Twitter about Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Roseanne has since apologised for her words, and on Sunday (08Jul18) took to Twitter to announce that she would be appearing in a TV interview this week to discuss her controversial rant.

However, on Monday evening she had a change of heart and tweeted that she would no longer be conducting a chat with any major TV broadcaster.

"After a lot of thought, I decided that I won't be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans," she wrote, adding that she will now film her own interview. "I'm going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week - the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all - sign up & get ready (sic)."

Roseanne has not posted on her YouTube channel for seven months. The page has around 17,000 subscribers and features clips of her performing and personal videos.

Following her dismissal from her TV show, the 65-year-old has only spoken to Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

In a chat recorded two days after the programme was axed, the star claimed that her racist tweet was actually a condemnation of anti-Semitism and told Shmuley that she regretted the effect her actions have had on her career.

"I've lost everything," she sighed. "And I regretted it before I lost everything and I said to God, 'I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I've done wrong.' I'm willing to accept what the consequences are. And, I do. And I have."