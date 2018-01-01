Pierce Brosnan: 'Cher is an amazing co-star'

Pierce Brosnan was blown away with Cher's performance in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The actress and singer stars in the upcoming sequel to 2008's Mamma Mia! in which she plays the mother of Meryl Streep's character Donna Sheridan-Carmichael.

Many of the original cast members, including Pierce, Meryl, Amanda Seyfried, Julie Walters and Christine Baranski, have reprised their roles for the second movie, and Pierce admits the whole team were extremely excited to have Cher on board with the project.

“She was amazing, there was a crackle of anticipation on the set when she was coming in," the 65-year-old said when he appeared on U.K. talk show This Morning alongside co-star Amanda. "On a particular day I had the day off and I (had) said to my mother ‘I’ll take you for lunch.’ I was about to go to lunch and then they call me to set, so I told my mother to come down anyway, and we went down and it was Cher singing - it was incredible.”

Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard are also back for round two, while Jeremy Irvine and Andy Garcia are among the cast newcomers.

And Irish star Pierce feels confident that the picture, once again based on the songs of ABBA, will prove to be just as popular as its predecessor 10 years ago, which he described as "an unexpected surprise".

“There’s a lot more meat on the bone with this one, and it’s as good as, if not better than the last, actually. I think we all felt that," he smiled, adding that the dance routines are just flamboyant this time around too.

“My very first day was dancing with Julie Walters for Dancing Queen… so they all go skipping away and I’m skipping too! The spandex, the high heel boots are all back!”

While Amanda, who had just given birth to her daughter when Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was confirmed, didn't rule out the possibility of a third instalment.

“Never say never!” the 32-year-old teased.