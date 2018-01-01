Luc Besson accused of sexual misconduct by four women

French filmmaker Luc Besson has been accused of sexual misconduct by several more women.

In May (18), actress Sand Van Roy filed a police complaint against the Fifth Element director, alleging he had drugged and raped her during a meeting at a Paris hotel. Besson vehemently denied the allegations in a statement issued via his lawyer Thierry Marembert at the time.

On Tuesday, Besson was hit with further accusations of inappropriate behaviour by four unnamed women who had spoken to French publication Mediapart.

A 49-year-old former casting director claimed she had written to the Paris public prosecutor to denounce his behaviour and alleged in a statement that he had sexually assaulted her.

"Very often, he just arrived and stood behind my back while I was coaching actors and he kissed me on the neck. On other occasions, he forced me to sit on his lap," she alleged. "Very often, Luc Besson asked me, in front of a technician, to give him oral sex, which I refused each time. Each time we were taking the elevator together, he forced me to kiss him, putting his tongue in my mouth, and, even though I was pushing him back, he was taking me in his arms and was touching my breasts and bottom."

An actress has also come forward to claim that she had initially met Besson in Los Angeles and found him to be "charming", but when she later had an interview with him at a Paris office he "jumped" on her and tried to kiss her.

"The only way I could escape was to throw myself on the floor. And this, I remember really very well, because I let myself down on the floor, and walked on my knees to the door to finally be able to stand up and run away," she said, according to the Mediapart report.

One of the two other women to speak to the publication was a former employee of EuropaCorp, the production company co-founded by Besson, who alleged that the 59-year-old forcefully attempted to kiss her and asked her to have sex with him.

Besson's lawyers have not commented on the new allegations due to the ongoing investigation.