George Clooney 'will be fine' after scooter accident

George Clooney's representative has insisted the actor will be "fine" after he was involved in a traffic accident in Italy.

The actor was admitted to a hospital in Sardinia on Tuesday (10Jul18) after his scooter collided with a car.

Reports suggest the impact of the crash caused Clooney to be hurled against the vehicle's windshield, smashing the glass, before being thrown up into the air.

He was treated for "slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm," according to the New York Post's Page Six column, but Clooney has since been discharged from the medical centre.

"He is recovering at his home and will be fine," his publicist Stan Rosenfield explained via email.

The Ocean's Eleven star had been en route to the set of his TV miniseries Catch-22 in Costa Corallina when the incident occurred.

A source tells Page Six that production on the project, based on the 1961 novel by Joseph Heller, is expected to be "continuing as planned", with filming due to wrap in Sardinia this week (begs09Jul18), before moving on to Rome.

Clooney is directing and executive producing the six-episode World War Two drama, in which he has taken on the role of Scheisskopf, an obsessive training commander at a cadet school in California.

The 57-year-old had originally been due to star as lead character Colonel Cathcart, but chose to recast the part, with Kyle Chandler taking over the gig in April (18).

Martin Balsam previously played Cathcart in Mike Nichols' cult 1970s Catch-22 movie.

Clooney's series will air on streaming service Hulu in 2019.