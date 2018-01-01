Kelly Clarkson cast as lead voice in Uglydolls film

Singer Kelly Clarkson will lend her famous voice to a cartoon character in new family film Uglydolls.

The animated movie is based on the real life plush doll toy line of the same name, and the Stronger hitmaker has been cast to play the lead character Moxy, according to Deadline.

The feel-good plotline follows Moxy and her Uglydolls pals as they confront issues about fitting in, realising by the end of the movie they don't have to be perfect to be loved and that embracing their true selves leads to happiness.

Kelly, who has sold over 25 million records since her music debut as the winner of the first season of hit TV talent show American Idol in 2002, will also sing original songs for the film.

The 36-year-old isn't the only superstar musician to have joined the cast - Pitbull is also attached to the movie as a voice character and he has signed on to write original tunes for the soundtrack too.

The Uglydolls plush toy line, created by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, was introduced in 2001 and quickly became an international cult hit, with the dolls picking up the Toy of the Year trophy by the Toy Industry Association in 2006.

Bosses at STX Entertainment bought the rights to the brand in May (18) and in addition to the feature film, will be unveiling a 26-episode animated series on streaming network Hulu.

Uglydolls the movie is scheduled to be released in theatres next year (May19).