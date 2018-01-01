Djimon Hounsou to portray the Wizard in Shazam!

Actor Djimon Hounsou is crossing over from Marvel to DC Comics to portray the Wizard in the upcoming film adaptation of Shazam!.

Directed by Annabelle: Creation filmmaker David F. Sandberg, Shazam! stars Zachary Levi as Billy Batson, who is given powers of a god as a teen. Wizard is a 3000-year-old Egyptian mystic who bestows Billy with his powers and begins to use his abilities for good.

This is Us castmember Ron Cephas Jones was initially rumoured to be associated with the magical role, but he reportedly dropped out of the film due to a scheduling conflict, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Production on the movie has already concluded.

Hounsou is no stranger to the superhero world, having appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy as the Pursuer, a character he is set to reprise in Captain Marvel next year (19). He was also featured in the big screen adaptation of graphic novel Constantine in 2005.

Shazam! also stars Mark Strong and Asher Angel as a young Batson, while Levi celebrated his casting as the adult character last October (17).

"Honored and greatly humbled to be a part of the #dcuniverse by bringing the original Captain Marvel to life," the actor wrote alongside a picture of himself as Shazam on Instagram. "I am beside myself with gratitude, not only for this opportunity, but also the incredible outpouring of love and support from so many of you out there in the world. Now if you'll excuse me, I'll be in the gym for the rest of forever."

Shazam! is slated to hit U.S. theatres in April (19).