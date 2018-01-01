Reese Witherspoon to host female interview series

Reese Witherspoon is expanding her resume by hosting a new interview series.

The Walk the Line star has teamed up with bosses at U.S. firm AT&T to launch the Hello Sunshine Video On Demand channel, which is named after her production company, and the half-hour series will premiere on the platform next week (begs16Jul18).

Shine On with Reese will feature Witherspoon interviewing female celebrities and trailblazers including country icon Dolly Parton, her A Wrinkle in Time filmmaker Ava DuVernay, pop star Pink, actress America Ferrara, and singer Kacey Musgraves, according to Variety. It is the first unscripted project for the actress.

"I am thrilled to have such like-minded, creative collaborators at AT&T to help Hello Sunshine pursue our mission of elevating and showcasing the voices of women that we have such admiration and respect for," reads a statement from Witherspoon. "I am so excited for the world to experience the stories from our partnership with AT&T, which are set to be equal parts entertaining, inspiring, thought-provoking and unabashedly real."

Witherspoon formed Hello Sunshine in 2016. All of the content developed under the banner is created for and by women.

"My lifelong passion has been to tell women's stories with authenticity and humour," she shared in a previous statement. "This partnership will allow me to reach a greater audience that is eager for more female driven content...

"Hello Sunshine is deeply committed to creating content that will reach women where they spend time, whether it is at a movie theatre, at home or on their mobile device. Women are looking for entertainment that speaks to them about what they value. Hello Sunshine will make content that entertains, educates and brings women together."