Dwayne Johnson's eldest daughter pursuing wrestling career

Dwayne Johnson's teenage daughter has decided to follow her father into the ring and become a professional wrestler.

Simone Garcia Johnson had already been considering a career in the spotlight after signing a contract with IMG Models in 2016 to make a name for herself in the fashion industry, but now the 16-year-old, who served as 2018's Golden Globe Ambassador, is changing course to continue her family's wrestling legacy.

"Here's the crazy thing about my daughter Simone: she's so smart, we're all so proud of her, she's going into her senior year (at high school)," her superstar dad gushed on breakfast show Good Morning America. "She signed with IMG as a model..., she was Golden Globes ambassador..."

"Simone is working so hard, and her work has already started - she wants to be a WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) wrestler," smiled Dwayne, whose own dad, Rocky Johnson, was also a professional fighter.

The action man, who rose to fame as The Rock during his wrestling career, admits he is thrilled by the news.

"Look, I love that idea, and we just had this big conversation...," Johnson shared. "I said, 'Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that,' and wrestling was good to me, so yeah, bring it on. She's gonna be a champ!"

Simone's mother, Dany Garcia, has yet to weigh in on her daughter's chosen career path, but the teen's paternal grandmother is confident the youngster has what it takes to conquer the WWE.

Ata Johnson, who was in the audience for her son's Good Morning America interview in New York on Tuesday (10Jul18), was asked if she approves of Simone's decision.

"Absolutely, yes," nodded Ata. "She will lay the smackdown!"

Simone is the eldest of Dwayne's three daughters - he and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian are also parents to two-year-old Jasmine and little Tiana, who was born in April (18).