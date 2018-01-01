Rebecca Ferguson welcomes baby girl

Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson has welcomed a baby daughter.

The Mission: Impossible - Fallout star was spotted with her newborn daughter in Paris, France, on Tuesday (10Jul18), ahead of the movie's premiere on Thursday, and her representative subsequently confirmed the news to People.

The Swedish actress is also mother to 11-year-old Isaac, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg.

The 34-year-old revealed she was pregnant during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in January, and showed off her baby bump at the BAFTAs, in a long black gown with a thigh-high split, the following month.

Ferguson, who recently starred in The Greatest Showman, opened up about motherhood and juggling her career, and revealed she worries constantly about doing the wrong thing.

"I do worry that I'm going to mess it up for my son, we usually do, don't we? We always make mistakes. I think we look at our backgrounds and I think, what didn't I like about myself and what can I change?" she told the Belfast Telegraph last year (17).

"They grow so fast," Ferguson explained. "He comes to the set, I go off and leave him with the stunt guys and I come in and he's hanging off a harness somewhere. He loves it but I don't think he would like to act."

She continued: "I don't know what a healthy relationship with parents is. What's interesting is when we get to a point where we are making our own decisions and when we cut the umbilical cord. Sometimes having a fantastic relationship (with a parent or parents) can be a bad thing."

Mission: Impossible - Fallout is set for release from 25 July.