Bobby Cannavale to re-team with Melissa McCarthy for Super Intelligence

Actor Bobby Cannavale has signed on to star as Melissa McCarthy's love interest in the action comedy Super Intelligence.

The film will be directed by McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone, with a script by Steve Mallory, who penned the actress' previous release, The Boss.

Super Intelligence centres on an unfulfilled former corporate executive, played by McCarthy, who is selected for observation by a newly-developed form of artificial intelligence that may or may not be set to take over the world.

James Corden has been tapped to provide the voice of the artificial intelligence.

Cannavale will portray her onscreen ex-boyfriend, who re-enters her life following an extended absence, reports Collider.

The Ant-Man star and the funnywoman previously joined forces for the 2015 hit Spy, which was a critical and commercial success - taking in $235 million (£180 million) globally.

The new project also marks another reunion for the husband and wife team of Falcone and McCarthy. After appearing in Bridesmaids together, the 47-year-old also starred in Falcone's directorial debut Tammy, which they co-wrote.

They also collaborated on follow up films The Boss and Life of the Party, and are also behind the forthcoming crime drama The Kitchen, featuring Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss.

Super Intelligence will be developed for the couple's production company, On the Day.

Production is set to begin later this month (Jul18) and is slated for release at the end of 2019.

Both McCarthy and Cannavale will be keeping busy for the rest of the year.

Oscar nominee McCarthy will appear in the biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me? as the author Lee Israel and The Happytime Murders, while Cannavale recently featured in the blockbuster sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, and will soon be seen in The Big Lebowski spin-off Going Places, as well as the small screen drama Homecoming.