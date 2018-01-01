Holly Hunter: 'Incredibles 2 is triumphantly feminist'

Incredibles 2 has a "triumphantly feminist message", according to Holly Hunter.

Everyone's favourite superhero family are back in action, 14 years after Disney Pixar first introduced the Parr clan to moviegoers.

Holly, Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson are among the voice actors reprising their roles for the second instalment of writer/director Brad Bird's franchise, which Holly says boasts a girl power message.

"To see a very powerful woman kicking a*s on screen and still retaining her femaleness? People are finding that so thrilling and so fulfilling," Holly, who voices matriarch Helen Parr / Elastigirl, told British newspaper Metro. "She's not pretending to be a man. She is a woman. I don't know if it was part of Brad Bird's mission to make this a triumphantly feminist message movie but I kind of do feel that's a by-product."

Joining the second movie is Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks, while Brad is back voicing diminutive superhero costume designer Edna Mode.

The film has been 10 years in the making, with Holly explaining to Digital Spy that Brad held out until he thought of a story good enough to share with fans of The Incredibles.

"Brad Bird wanted to make a sequel when he felt they had a worthy story," she stated. "When he felt he was captivated by the story himself, and so he came up with this idea and what he did we all said, 'Aye aye, captain'."

Incredibles 2 began hitting cinemas in June and reaches U.K. theatres on Friday (13Jul18).