Jennifer Lopez turns to Tinder to help woman find love

Jennifer Lopez is offering up dating tips online.

The three-times-wed singer and actress, who is currently dating retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, is spreading the love as part of a quirky new video for dating app Tinder's Swipe Sessions.

J.Lo sits down with unlucky in love Brooke, who is on the hunt for a real man's man, someone who can "chop wood", and helps her find a match.

As the two women swipe past a handful of potential suitors, Brooke muses over a 29 year old, prompting Jennifer to state, "Guys until they're 33 are really useless."

That might be J.Lo's own swipe at her ex, dancer Casper Smart, who she dated for years when he was in his 20s.

She also takes time to really understand what her Tinder pal wants, checking her profile to find she likes country music, yoga and wine.

Jennifer also jokes with Brooke when the pair comes across a dancer, who offers "a good two-step", and decide he's Mr. Right.

Discovering the Tinder app finds the couple a "match", Lopez says, "If you guys get married and have kids...", prompting Brooke to suggest she'll perform at the wedding.

Jennifer shoots the idea down, stating, "No, that's too expensive!"

Her Tinder app appearance comes amid reports suggesting she and Rodriguez are about to announce their engagement.

She recently told breakfast show Today she and the former slugger are in a "beautiful place".

"It's crazy," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we're at professionally, as well as personally. You know, things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way. We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other."