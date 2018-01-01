NEWS Lily Allen and Gary Barlow lead commiserations as England fall to Croatia Newsdesk Share with :







British pop stars Lily Allen, Cheryl, and Gary Barlow are among the soccer fans commiserating after the England team was knocked out of the 2018 World Cup by Croatia.



England lost their semi-final 2-1 in extra time, while Croatia becomes the smallest nation to earn a place in the World Cup final in Russia on Sunday (15Jul18), when they will face France.



Smile singer Lily was among the first to comment on the loss on Twitter.



"Not coming come," she wrote, referencing the lyrics from England's 1996 soccer anthem Three Lions by David Baddiel & Frank Skinner with The Lightning Seeds.



"Never mind lads. Next time," she added, as actor Sam Claflin quipped, "It's coming home to someone else."



Take That star Gary Barlow admitted he was "Gutted", but managed to look on the bright side, adding, "However, England has a future #welldoneboys".



Cheryl also remained positive as she applauded the sportsmen for reaching their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.



"We still changed the history of the past 28 years," she commented. "I'm proud of how far we came and proud of (manager) Gareth Southgate. Congrats boys".



Natasha Hamilton from British pop trio Atomic Kitten also shared her English pride, telling the team, "Ah, absolutely gutted but hold your heads high! You have done us all proud! What a World Cup it's been, the best in years!!



"I am so proud to of (sic) had all of the @England team representing us in Russia & @GarethSouthgate you are a true gent".



Before Wednesday's (11Jul18) big game, she and her bandmates revealed they were considering revamping their hit Whole Again after learning soccer fans had adopted the song as they cheered on England at the World Cup.



The girls were planning to hit the studio and re-record the 2001 track.



The track's original songwriter Andy McCluskey told The Guardian, "The Kittens are really chuffed and are actually considering remaking the single with the England lyrics.



"Any time something you've created becomes widely accepted is humbling and touching. I wonder who made that first connection by starting to sing it, and suddenly everyone was doing it."



Hamilton tweeted a video of herself singing the new version of Whole Again last week.



And it wasn't just Brits disappointed by England's loss - Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am, who serves as a judge on The Voice U.K., vented, "I'm upset and frustrated... Now I'm going to eat and chew my vegan meal hard & Angrily... I might break my jaw chewing broccoli because I'm so angry that England lost... we could have won... arrrhggggg (sic)!!!!"



"Great match. Sorry to see England lose but looking forward to Sunday," tweeted Kings of Leon rocker Nathan Followill, and Reese Witherspoon added, "What a game!! Both teams fought hard, but congrats to #Croatia! Excited for the #WorldCupFinals!"



England will now play Belgium to decide third and fourth place.

