Gary Oldman & Jessica Alba land killer roles in new thriller

Gary Oldman and Jessica Alba have teamed up for director Martin Owen's new movie Killers Anonymous.

The Oscar winner and the Sin City star are currently shooting the thriller in London.

The film imagines a world full of killers, who are desperate to kick their murderous habit and attend regular meetings with others just like them.

Tommy Flanagan, Rhyon Nicole Brown, MyAnna Buring, and Tim McInnerny co-star in the project, which has been written for the big screen by Elizabeth Morris, Seth Johnson and director Owen.

Oldman's longtime production partner Doug Urbanski, who also pops up in many of Oldman's films, will executive produce Killers Anonymous, alongside Jonathan Willis and Phil McKenzie.

Producer Matt Williams tells Deadline, "We are extremely excited at the opportunity of working with actors of the pedigree and ability of both Gary and Jessica.

"In Killers Anonymous we have created something that has the potential to become a cult classic. Martin is a truly exceptional talent and with the already brilliant ensemble, Gary and Jessica are the perfect tonic for this exciting project. They are well respected across the industry and we literally couldn't have found a better fit for the roles they are playing."

The thriller is Oldman's first project since he won the Best Actor Oscar for Darkest Hour in March (18), while Alba is returning to work after the birth of her third child.

She is also currently involved in the Bad Boys spin-off TV series, L.A.'s Finest, in which she co-stars and co-produces with Gabrielle Union.