Chadwick Boseman to star in action thriller 17 Bridges

Chadwick Boseman has been tapped to co-produce and star in upcoming action thriller 17 Bridges.

The Black Panther star will be reuniting with his Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who are also co-producing the feature along with Logan Coles, who previously worked with Boseman on 2016's Message from the King.

The forthcoming film follows a disgraced detective in the New York Police Department who unwittingly unveils a mass conspiracy which links his colleagues to the city's criminal empire, and sees Manhattan on lock down for the first time in history.

Brian Kirk has been recruited as director and is best known for his work on hit television shows Game of Thrones and Luther, while screenwriter Adam Mervis has penned the script.

Production on the STXfilms project is due to begin in September (18), and the organisation's chairman Adam Fogelson is delighted by the breadth of talent on board.

“STX has assembled a dream team of collaborators on 17 Bridges, bringing together the global talents behind two of the biggest action films ever made to give audiences a thrilling new take on the race-against-the-clock crime-drama,” he said in a statement. “Chadwick Boseman’s razor-sharp instincts and undeniable charisma captivated millions of people around the world in Black Panther, and Joe and Anthony Russo have breathed a new energy into the action genre with films like Avengers: Infinity War.”

Boseman, 40, previously starred and produced biographical drama Marshall in 2017, in which he played Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice. Josh Gad, Kate Hudson and Sterling K. Brown co-starred. The actor will reprise his role as T'Challa/ Black Panther in the next Avengers movie, which is currently untitled but scheduled for a 2019 release.