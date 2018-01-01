Dwayne Johnson needs 'experience' before making U.S. presidential run

Dwayne Johnson would need more "experience" before making a serious bid for the U.S. presidency.

Fans have called on the Skyscraper actor to run for office following the publication of an article in The Washington Post two years ago which suggested that he could easily win an election.

While Dwayne has spoken about the subject in various interviews, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night (11Jul18) he explained that he has no desire to potentially go up against current President Donald Trump in 2020 and that he would only be serious about entering politics if he could commit "110 per cent".

"When that (article) started picking up, of course when I'm asked - yes, I have incredible respect for our American people and our country - so I said, 'Yes, I would consider it,'" he shared. "Of course, I would. But at the same time, Stephen, I mean look, I'm not delusional at all. Like, I feel like I... you know what it is? I need that thing... oh, experience. So, if that were to happen in 2024, 2028, I would have to go to work and get some experience, you know, and understand policy."

During the interview, host Stephen noted that Dwayne must have friends in high places in the White House and referred to a cryptic tweet he had posted in 2011 shortly before U.S. President Barack Obama announced that terrorist Osama bin Laden had been killed.

The 46-year-old confirmed that he had been told the news prior to the official press conference but refused to name his source.

"I have friends in high and low places. When I tweeted that, I was told that the President was just about to walk on at his press conference in 30 seconds. And then I get a follow-up text, saying, 'We had to push the press conference for an hour,'" the former wrestler smiled.

At the end of the chat, Stephen asked Dwayne about his Samoan heritage and his singing skills in animated Disney film Moana. And after sharing a shot of tequila with the TV show host, the star launched into a traditional Samoan song.

"It means, 'Answer me, oh my love, just what it is that I am guilty of,'" he said of the tune, adding: "I will say I have never looked a man directly in the eye when I sang that."