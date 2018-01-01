Game of Thrones tops Emmy Awards nominations

Game of Thrones is set for a big night at the Primetime Emmy Awards later this year (18) after landing 22 nominations.

The fantasy drama, which will come to an end next year (19), picked up nods including Outstanding Drama Series, alongside The Americans, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, and This Is Us as the nominations were announced on Thursday morning (12Jul18).

Westworld followed with 21, and it will be an interesting night for stars Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright, who will compete against each other in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, while This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown have also picked up nominations with Ozark's Jason Bateman and The Americans' Matthew Rhys.

Westworld was also feted in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category with Evan Rachel Wood picking up a nomination alongside Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Tatiana Maslany for Orphan Black, Keri Russell for The Americans, Claire Foy for The Crown, and Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale.

Meanwhile, John Legend is one step closer to becoming part of the prestigious EGOT (Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar, Tony) club after earning an Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie nomination for his role as Jesus Christ in Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert. He will go up against Antonio Banderas for Genius: Picasso, Benedict Cumberbatch for Patrick Melrose, Darren Criss for The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Jeff Daniels for The Looming Tower, and Jesse Plemons for USS Callister.

In the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category, American Horror Story: Cult's Sarah Paulson will battle Godless' Michelle Dockery, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders' Edie Falco, Seven Seconds' Regina King, The Sinner's Jessica Biel and The Tale's Laura Dern.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on 17 September (18) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.