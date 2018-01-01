Kaley Cuoco stained wedding jumpsuit with ketchup from 'midnight burger'

Actress Kaley Cuoco made a mess of her wedding jumpsuit after staining the garment with ketchup from the burger she scoffed hours after the ceremony.

The Big Bang Theory star tied the knot with equestrian Karl Cook last month (30Jun18) and she donned two outfits on her big day, walking down the aisle in a custom Reem Acra bridal gown and then throwing on a lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit for the reception.

In hindsight, Kaley is happy she chose to wear more than one ensemble to her wedding, because the hungry and tired beauty was too busy wolfing down a burger to protect her outfit from stains by the end of the night.

“I changed into my jumpsuit for the late-night dance party," she tells People. "I think there is ketchup on it from the burger I ate at midnight."

But that hasn't stopped Kaley re-wearing it - she continues to wear the jumpsuit.

"I am wearing it now, is that weird?" the 32 year old laughs. "I wish I could wear them (bridal gown and reception jumpsuit) every single weekend."

Although Kaley directed the design of her "flawless" bridal gown and reception jumpsuit, the star reveals her husband took the lead on styling their wedding bands.

"Karl did the choosing of all the rings and he wanted us to have simple classy gold bands,” she shares. “At first, I was unsure but now I absolutely adore them."

The newlyweds plan to celebrate their union later on this year with a "winter honeymoon".

Kaley was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, but the union was short lived - they divorced after three years of marriage in 2016, shortly before she began romancing Karl.