Neve Campbell's son didn't know mum was an actress

Neve Campbell's five-year-old son was unaware mum was a famous actress until someone told him at school.

The Scream star was waiting to tell Caspian what she did for a living until he was a little bit older, but another parent at his school broke the news.

"We didn't tell him, I don't know, I wanted to keep that for a bit and one of the parents from his class told him actually," she told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Thursday (12Jul18). "He came home one night and he said, 'Mommy, are you Neve Campbell?' I was like, 'That's such a weird question. Yes I am and let me explain what that means'.

"But he's enjoying it actually."

In June (18), the actress announced on Instagram that she and her actor boyfriend JJ Feild had secretly adopted a boy, named Raynor, earlier in the year, and she reveals Caspian loves being a big brother.

"Raynor is just the most wonderful little boy and our son Caspian is madly in love with him," she said. "Like literally, he's just taken on the role (of big brother) in the most beautiful way. It's just so much joy every morning, it's really great."

Meanwhile, Neve's Skyscraper co-star Dwayne Johnson revealed that they bonded quickly on set after learning they would both become parents again during filming.

"Neve and I spoke about her adopting a baby at that time," Johnson told the breakfast show earlier this month, revealing he became one of the first people to be let in on her family secret.

Dwayne and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcomed little Tiana Gia Johnson in April (18).