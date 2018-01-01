Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara brands Mary Elizabeth Winstead 'a piece of trash'

Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara has slammed his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead on social media.

The 22-year-old model, who is signed to agency Wilhelmina, took to the comments section of an image from a fan page for the Fargo star, whose romance with Ewan was revealed after the pair were photographed kissing in a London cafe in October (17). The actor had split from his wife of 22-years, Eve Mavrakis, months earlier.

The fan page's description called Mary Elizabeth "the most beautiful and talented actress on earth", and it was this that seemingly upset Clara, the eldest of the Star Wars actor’s four children.

Commenting from her verified account, which features dozens of images of the model and aspiring actress, including one as a child with her famous father, she blasted the page administrators for calling the actress beautiful, allegedly writing in the comments section: "Most beautiful and talented woman on earth? (laughing face emojis) Oh man y'all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash x (smiley face emoji).”

The 47-year-old filed for divorce from Eve in March blaming ‘irreconcilable differences’ for the split. Eve told U.K. newspaper The Sun on Sunday in January: "It’s disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK."

As well model and aspiring actress Clara, the couple share three other daughters, Esther, Anouk, and Jamyan.

Ewan is seeking joint cust­ody of his three minor children, while Eve, who also filed for divorce in January, wants sole care and visiting rights for her estranged husband.

That same month daughter Esther, 16, shared a video of herself performing her own song Made You a Man, on her Instagram account, which details her feelings about her parents' separation, and how she felt seeing photos of her father with Mary Elizabeth.

"Waking up slowly, I'm taking my time," she sang. "I read some dumb s**t that I found online.

"Seeing those pictures, they're making me cry. Happy birthday to me—am I right?"