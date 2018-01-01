Amanda Seyfried: 'Being a mum helps me say 'no' at work'

Amanda Seyfried believes that becoming a mother has encouraged her to become more firm at work.

The actress was nine months pregnant when she married actor husband Thomas Sadoski in March 2017, and gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter, later that month. And over a year into motherhood, Amanda is adamant that her new identity has helped her get out of anything she doesn't want to do.

“I feel more empowered,” the 32-year-old affirmed in a cover interview with Porter magazine. “Like, I’ll say no, I can’t do that press trip, because I’m spending time with my daughter. ‘Oh, you want my top off for that part? How about we scrap that sex scene altogether? And no, I’m not wearing those thongs!’”

Amanda is adamant that she wants to keep the name of her daughter a secret and "definitely" would like to have more children in the future, jokingly quipping: "Maybe three? Or four? Or five?”

The Mamma Mia! star also cast her mind back to her first meeting with her now-husband, whom she started dating in early 2016. However, Thomas was still married at the time, and Amanda recalled she was encouraged by his courtesy towards his ex-wife Kimberly Hope.

“(John) never flirted, never disrespected his wife. That was another reason why I thought, later on, that I could marry him,” she explained, emphasising her joy at subsequently acting opposite him in comedy-drama The Last Word - at her suggestion

“It was amazing. It felt healthy and freeing and clean. We can tell the story without any guilt,” the film star enthused.

And when it came to their own wedding, it was a refreshingly low key affair which ended at an understated cafe on Sunset Boulevard.

“We got married in Topanga, March last year. Just the two of us. And afterwards, I was like, ‘Can we just go to Cheebo?’ It was awesome.”