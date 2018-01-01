Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson yet to speak over Fast and Furious beef

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Tyrese Gibson still haven’t spoken after their Fast and Furious fallout.

The two actors had a very public feud last year (17) when Tyrese slammed Dwayne’s decision to push on with a Fast spin-off, delaying the production of the ninth instalment of the franchise.

The movie, Hobbs and Shaw, focuses on Dwayne’s alter ego Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham and hits cinemas next year (19). Fast and Furious 9 is slated for a 2020 release.

“The answer is no. No, we haven’t talked at all,” Dwayne told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live after being quizzed on whether the pair had spoken yet.

“That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’d been friends with Tyrese for a very long time. I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it. It was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media and apparently he was going through some stuff too in his personal life, but no, we haven’t talked and I don’t see where we would."

Andy also tried to get former wrestler Dwayne to open up about his feud with fellow Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel, but the 46-year-old opted to “plead the fifth”, a reference to America’s fifth amendment that allows witnesses to decline to answer questions.

However he did open up about his alleged beef with John Cena, who, like Dwayne, also quit wrestling for Hollywood.

“I had left (wrestling), and he had done a series of radio interviews and somebody had referenced me saying, ‘Hey, is The Rock, ever coming back?’ And he said, ‘I’m not quite too sure,’ and I just didn’t like how he said it,” the Rampage actor explained. “It stuck with me. So years later when I went back, I talked to Vince McMahon (CEO of WWE), and we thought, ‘What if we took that and created this kind of thing?’ Fortunately, having the biggest box office record in WWE history. Once it was all done, like all silly beefs like that, we were so cool.”