Downton Abbey movie a go

The long-awaited Downton Abbey movie has officially been given the green light.

The highly popular TV series ended its run in the U.K. in 2015 and fans have been holding out hope for a continuation on the big screen - and now movie bosses have confirmed they will start production later in the summer (18).

Show creator Julian Fellowes has written the screenplay and will executive produce the project, while Brian Percival will direct and Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge and Nigel Marchant will also serve as executive producers.

"When the television series drew to a close it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production," a media release from Neame reads. "Julian's script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival's hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen."

Details about the film's plot have yet to be released, but all the show's main cast members will return for the movie.

In November (17), the actors urged producers to push ahead with their plans to make the film even if the logistics of getting everyone to sign on proved to be difficult.

"Getting everyone together at the right time, it's not easy," actress Michelle Dockery told Variety, "but there seems to be a want for it. I'm hopeful that it will happen. Just getting everyone together at the same time isn't easy. There's 18 strong cast members in this."