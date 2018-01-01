Selena Gomez email hacker facing 10 years behind bars

A New Jersey woman is facing a long spell behind bars after she was charged with hacking into Selena Gomez's email accounts.

Susan Atrach stands accused of accessing and stealing the singer's digital property and posting it online.

She's also charged with nabbing information from one of Selena's associates.

According to the Los Angeles Country District Attorney, Atrach has been hit with five felony counts of identity theft, five felony counts of accessing and using computer data to commit fraud or to control or obtain money, property or data, and one felony count of accessing and using computer data or taking supporting documentation without permission.

Sources tell The Blast the crimes took place between June, 2015 and February, 2016.

The maximum penalty could land Atrach behind bars for up to a decade after she is arraigned next month (Aug18).

The drama didn't help Selena's stress levels as she battled lupus ahead of a 2017 kidney transplant - the star recently revealed she had moved out of Los Angeles in a bid to remove stress from her life.

The surgery made her rethink her life and she insists she no longer wants to waste time on stressful situations.

"I've just kind of stepped back a bit," she told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America in an interview that aired last month (Jun18). "I enjoy my life. I don't really think about anything that causes me stress anymore, which is really nice. I don't even live in Los Angeles anymore. I don't pay attention to trying to get people to like me as much."