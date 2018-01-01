Pete Davidson shows support for fiancee Ariana Grande's new music

Comedian Pete Davidson is showing his support for fiancee Ariana Grande by promoting her new music on social media.

The hitmaker released her fresh single God Is A Woman on Friday (13Jul18) and the Saturday Night Live star took to Instagram to urge his followers to check out the track.

"GIAW out now !!!!," he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself wearing a sweater with "God Is A Woman" emblazoned on it.

"GIAW music video and my wisdom teeth are out now," he added while showing off another picture of himself with his face bandaged following mouth surgery.

Davidson is also praising his fiancee's topless photo promoting the song, in which she poses with paint covering her breasts.

"YUM YUM YUM," he wrote in the comments section of her post.

Meanwhile, Ariana's ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, who she split with shortly before romancing Pete, is also making headlines with his new song Self Care, in which he seemingly alludes to his breakup with the pop star while he raps about a failed relationship.

"Well, didn't know what I was missing / Now it see a lil' different...," he raps. "We play it cool / We know we **ked up, yeah / You keep on saying you in love, so? / Tell me are you really down?"

Miller has not revealed who the song is about, but the former couple split in May (18) after two years together. Ariana and Mac initially cited their schedules as a reason for the split, but she went on to claim the relationship was "toxic."

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s-t together is a very major problem," she wrote on Twitter.

Ariana and Pete became engaged in June.