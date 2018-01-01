Harvey Weinstein denies he offered women acting roles for sex

Harvey Weinstein has denied he confessed to offering actresses movie roles in exchange for sexual favours in a new interview.

The disgraced movie producer has been hit with accusations of sexual misconduct by over 90 women and in May (18) he was taken into custody by New York authorities and indicted on two counts of rape and one for a criminal sexual act relating to alleged incidents involving two women in 2004 and 2013.

He recently pleaded not guilty to three additional criminal charges of sexual assault, while maintaining he has never had non-consensual sex, and on Friday (13Jul18) it was reported he addressed the accusations against him and admitted to telling women he could make them stars if they had sex with him.

"You were born rich and privileged and you were handsome," Weinstein reportedly told Greek journalist Taki Theodoracopulos in an interview with The Spectator magazine. "I was born poor, ugly, Jewish and had to fight all my life to get somewhere. You got lots of girls, no girl looked at me until I made it big in Hollywood. Yes, I did offer them acting jobs in exchange for sex, but so did, and still does, everyone. But I never, ever forced myself on a single woman."

However, his lawyer is now denying the 66-year-old made the confession.

"Harvey and Taki did not discuss the case, nor would I allow him to," Benjamin Brafman tells TMZ. "They talked about old Hollywood and the contrast to European culture and I think Taki sees Harvey in that older light. Mr. Weinstein never said anything about trading movie roles for sexual favours."

Theodoracopulos has also issued a retraction, stating, "I believe that I may have misrepresented Harvey Weinstein's conversation with me. It was my mistake."