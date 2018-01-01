Hilary Swank keen to star in an action film

Hilary Swank is interested in the idea of leading a female-fronted action flick.

The actress is known for her roles in dramas such as Boys Don't Cry and Million Dollar Baby, with her performances garnering her two Academy Awards.

While Hilary has appeared in a diverse range of films since, she has now shared that she would like to explore the action genre and is interested in making a Jason Bourne-style movie.

“I like the idea of stepping into someone who’s experiencing something so different from who I am in my own physical world,” she told U.S. InStyle magazine of her film choices, adding that she has an idea for what she would like to do. “It would be great to do a Bourne (film) for women.”

Based on a character by novelist Robert Ludlum, Jason Bourne was played by Matt Damon in the 2002 film The Bourne Identity, as well as in three sequel movies. Following the release of the series’ fifth installment, Jason Bourne, in 2016, it's not known if Matt or director Paul Greengrass have plans to develop the franchise further.

Though Hilary’s movie plans may take some time to come to fruition, during the interview, the star explained that she is determined to be a role model for young women in both her real life and in her performances.

“I think we talked about (the physical) forever because women have been objectified and trivialised for so long, and now the conversation is about something so much bigger,” the 43-year-old shared. “We’re so much more than our outward appearance. And I think this is just the beginning of a movement.”

Hilary was most recently seen onscreen as Gail Getty in TV series Trust and is currently in the post-production phase on I Am Mother, a sci-fi thriller.