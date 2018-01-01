Katherine Heigl lives in fear of another family tragedy

Katherine Heigl fears tragedy is lurking around every corner after losing her brother several years ago.

The Knocked Up star's older sibling, Jason, died in 1986 and she explains the tragedy still haunts her, especially when she thinks about her three children and what could happen to them.

"It's terrifying to love them so much and it's exhilarating," she told U.S. breakfast show Today on Friday (13Jul18). "I always have that fear of something happening or something that I love this great would be taken away.

"I come from a family where there was a death; my brother died... but at 39, I'm really working on that and embracing how beautiful and exciting and blessed my life is and not focusing on that at all."

Katherine, who is mum to adopted daughters Naleigh and Adalaide and son Joshua, also explains motherhood has given her a new purpose outside of her acting career.

"There's something about it, well obviously it's changed my life, but my children are not just the light of my life, but they are sort of the light in my life," she added. "They've focused me, they've grounded me and they've given me purpose.

"I certainly love what I do and my career has given me a certain amount of direction and purpose, but there's something uniquely different about mothering and parenting and that love."

But she admits life with three children at home can be a little challenging at times.

"There's so much second guessing when you're parenting," she said. "Wondering if you're making the right choices."