Kate Mara turned vegan after reading friend's body book

Actress Kate Mara became a staunch vegan after reading a pal's book all about digestion.

The House of Cards star dabbled with vegetarianism "for a while", but it was Kimberly Snyder’s book The Beauty Detox Solution that made her give up meat and dairy completely.

"I have always been an animal lover and was a vegetarian for a while off and on," the 35 year old tells Animal Equality‘s Their Voice Summer 2018 issue. "When I read my friend Kimberly Snyder’s book... it solidified my belief that we aren’t meant to consume animal products, whether you’re an animal lover, activist or not.

"Learning about the process that our bodies go through to digest meat and dairy was eye opening for me. My love of animals and animal activism has grown over the years so it was a no brainer for me to become a vegan."

But she didn't overhaul her diet immediately, adding, "It took me a little while to fully give up cheese, otherwise, it was easy."

Posing in items from her sister Rooney's new animal-free clothing line, Hiraeth!, for the accompanying photoshoot, Kate adds, "I feel it is my moral obligation to give a voice to animals because they cannot fight for themselves. They do not choose to be ripped from their families or trapped in cages their entire lives. If we aren't trying to help others... and give back in some way, then we shouldn’t expect the world to be a very nice place to live."