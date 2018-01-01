Thomas Turgoose shed two stone filming Swimming with Men

Thomas Turgoose lost two stone (12.7 kilograms) while filming the physically-intensive movie Swimming with Men.

In the new British comedy, the This Is England actor plays Tom, a member of a men's synchronised swimming team, which meets once a week to help them cope with the stress of their adult lives.

The cast had a two-week intensive course at the London Aquatic Centre before the shoot began, and then they were performing routines in a swimming pool for most of the day, meaning Tom shed the weight without realising.

"We had two weeks of solid training, five-six hours a day training for two weeks," he explained to reporters at the film's London premiere. "I wasn't in any sort of shape before I started, as you see by the poster, but I lost, like, nearly two stone doing the job. And it's changed my life for the better; I work out a lot more now."

He admitted that the cast, which also includes Rob Brydon, Jim Carter and Daniel Mays, were physically exhausted at the end of every day, but it was "rewarding" because they all had "such a laugh" working on the project.

The 26-year-old found fame playing skinhead Shaun Fields in the 2006 cult film and its subsequent sequel TV series, which ran until 2015.

While Thomas is grateful for the opportunities he's received thanks to the show, he shared that he is trying to branch out and prove he can play other types of characters.

"When I read the script I was just buzzing, like, because it's such a different thing from This Is England," he said. "As much as I love This is England and as much as it's changed my life and if it wasn't for that I wouldn't be stood here now, I want to go off and do different things. I want to try and not always be Shaun from This Is England, as brilliant as it was."

Swimming with Men is in cinemas now.