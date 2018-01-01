Sam Claflin heaps praise on ‘loveable’ Shailene Woodley

Sam Claflin found it easy to act in love with his Adrift co-star Shailene Woodley.

Adrift recounts the true tale of sailors Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp, who set off on a sea voyage that ended with them sailing into the eye of a hurricane.

Director Baltasar Kormakur, whose previous movies include Everest and The Deep, is known for shooting on location wherever possible, so Sam, Shailene and the rest of the crew spent a lot of time on the open sea.

“There was such an ease and a comfort between us and an immediate warmth. Because we shot 90 per cent of this on the ocean and felt everything, there was very little acting required,” Sam said, reports Cover Media.

“When you genuinely care for someone, and I did for Shailene, it’s hard not to get to know them - you’re forced to as you’re on top of each other for three months. You have to like them - but it wasn’t hard to care for her, and it wasn’t hard to cry or feel when she was crying. I find it easy to pretend to be in love with someone who is easily loveable.”

American actress Shailene has been just as complimentary about her English co-star, recently telling E! News that the pair laughed and cried a lot together, while praising Sam’s positive attitude.

"This whole process was as beautiful as it was taxing, but every time that he would show up with a big smile on his face and not complain at hour 16, or not complain when we were seasick, or not complain when something went awry, not only did it inspire me but it inspired the whole crew to stand up and work harder,” she smiled.

Adrift is in cinemas now.