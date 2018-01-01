Thandie Newton: 'Backlash against online trolls proves progress'

Thandie Newton is adamant that backlash against online trolls proves society is changing.

The British star most recently played Val in Solo: A Star Wars Story, becoming the first black actress ever to be cast in a leading role in the sci-fi franchise, and even paid tribute to every other black character by featuring their images on her Cannes red carpet dress earlier this year (18).

When asked in an interview with The New York Times about fellow Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran, who was forced to quit social media after being subjected to cruel comments from other users, Thandie explained that the uproar over the situation indicated there has been "progress" in the quest for diversity.

"Where there's greatest progress, there's greatest resistance," she explained. "It's a sign of getting somewhere if people get p**sed about it. It's like when you've got a cut, and as it's healing, it starts to itch. That's that moment that you're in when people start to get really grumpy about change. It means that the healing is nearly done."

The 45-year-old landed another sci-fi role in 2016 when she bagged the role of Maeve in HBO's Westworld. Though her character has gone on to become one of the most important and popular figures across the show's two seasons, Thandie believes that there is a lack of black talent within the genre.

"A lot of what's in the mainstream doesn't have people of colour. What irritates me is that science fiction is the place where you could have us," she considered. "Science fiction is a projection of a time that hasn't even happened, so if you don't populate that place with people of different skin tones, shame on you."